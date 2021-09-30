Major disaster declaration approved for Richard Spring Fire

A major disaster declaration for the state of Montana requested by Gov. Greg Gianforte as a result of the Richard Spring Fire has been approved by President Joe Biden.

“This major disaster declaration is great news for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and communities in Rosebud County impacted by the Richard Spring Fire in early August,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release issued Thursday. "I’m proud to announce today that we are getting them resources they need to recover.”

The federal aid that accompanies this major disaster declaration will supplement state, tribal and local resources being used to offset widespread damage as a result of the fire.

The Richard Spring fire burned from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21 and charred more than 170,000 acres. The fire resulted in damage and losses to power lines, utilities, pastureland, tribal fencing and public and private property in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

On Aug. 11, Gianforte announced the state secured Fire Management Assistance Grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with costs associated with fighting the Richard Spring Fire.