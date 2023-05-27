Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Visitors to Makoshika State Park won't be able to drive the switchback road as sink holes have formed following the area's most recent rainstorms.

This public safety closure will remain in effect until further notice.

There is currently no access to the new picnic shelter, the amphitheater, some trails and primitive camping sites located above the switchback. Hike/bike traffic is still permitted at this time.

The Makoshika Visitor Center, Canes Campground and other facilities below the switchback are open normal hours of operation as they are not impacted by this partial closure.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks engineers will be on site next week to evaluate the stability of the switchback and plan repairs. For more information phone Makoshika State Park at 406-377-6256 or the Region 7 office at 406-234-0941.