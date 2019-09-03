A large male grizzly bear was euthanized Monday southeast of Red Lodge after it was captured for the second time this summer at the site of livestock depredation.
The bear, estimated to be 8 years old and weighing 400 pounds, was captured over the weekend by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, which set a trap on private land where cattle had been killed.
The bear was previously trapped on June 30 at the site of cattle depredation in the same area. It was fitted with a radio collar and released 10 miles away by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Wildlife Services. On July 20 the collar failed and dropped off the bear. FWP recovered the collar by following the radio signal.
When the bear was again implicated in cattle depredation southeast of Red Lodge on Monday, FWP consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and decided to remove the animal.
So far this summer, 16 instances of livestock depredation have been reported east and west of Red Lodge.