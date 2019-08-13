For the second time in less than a week, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials chose to euthanize an adult male grizzly for cattle depredations.
On Aug. 12, a 5 1/2-year-old male grizzly that weighed 474 pounds was trapped north of Wolf Creek, about 40 miles north of Helena and 15 miles west of Holter Dam, according to FWP bear management specialist Mike Madel.
“It’s unusual for a bear to kill a full-grown cow,” Madel said. “That’s because the bear risks getting injured depredating on a cow. This bear killed a couple of cows each weighing about 1,200 pounds.”
Although there was the possibility this bear was traveling with another bear, Madel said he was convinced the correct animal was captured based on paw print measurements.
“We feel strongly we captured the right bear,” Madel said.
The bear was captured by federal Wildlife Services.
Due to the livestock depredations, FWP decided to euthanize it in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and in accordance with Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee guidelines.
On Aug. 5 FWP euthanized a 24-year-old grizzly bear for repeatedly killing calves. The old bear, whose teeth were badly worn, was captured southwest of Augusta.