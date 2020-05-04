Malls, movies and more: A look at reopenings by state in US

NEW JERSEY: The COVID-19 hotspot has had nearly 8,000 deaths and over 128,000 positive cases. It is not fully reopening yet, though Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy reopened parks and golf courses last week, citing positive trends. He, however, said this week that schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Murphy has said he wants to continue to see hospitalizations and the death toll, among other data, decline before he sets a full reopening date.

ILLINOIS: The stay-home order lasts through May 30, and with it, schools remain on remote-learning status and nonessential businesses are closed. But as of May 1, nonessential businesses could fill phone and online orders. Some nonelective surgeries may resume, and many state parks are open for hiking and fishing. Face-coverings are mandatory for public places where social distance can't be maintained.

NEVADA: Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak extended a stay-at-home order until May 15 and says he may allow the reopening, on that date or sooner, of many nonessential businesses. But he said bars, casinos and shopping malls would likely stay shuttered. Sisolak is still deciding whether he will allow restaurants, barber shops and salons to reopen in mid-May with other businesses.