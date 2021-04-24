Malta man becomes Colorado's first COVID-19 patient to undergo double lung transplant

It became clearer that Raymond would need to get a transplant. To be placed on the United Network for Organ Sharing waiting list for a lung transplant, Raymond needed to not only test negative for COVID-19, but also get strong enough through physical therapy and be free from any other infection or health-related issues.

Before getting sick, Raymond weighed 245 pounds. After being bedridden for weeks, he weighed 175 pounds.

"By that time, he had lost so much muscle mass it required the physical therapist to completely support him to sit up and they would even have to hold his head up," Trinity Raymond said. "And at the same time, he's still testing positive for COVID."

Finally after using a specialized test that detected if Raymond was actively contagious, he received a negative result.

He continued physical therapy that required 10 to 12 people to help him walk on the ECMO machine, he said. He was listed as high priority for a transplant on Feb. 26. The 8-hour surgery took place March 6.

"I was nervous because I had been bedridden for so long, but Trinity and the physical therapist were there to push to make sure that I wasn't just going to give up and not do it," Raymond said.