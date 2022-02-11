Malta paleontologist identifies first evidence of avian illness in dinosaur

Coughing, trouble breathing and fever may sound like familiar symptoms in this age of covid infections, but a Malta paleontologist and his colleagues think they’ve identified signs of a respiratory infection in 150-million-year-old dinosaur bones.

Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum, is the lead author of the research paper, published in the recent issue of the Scientific Reports journal.

Woodruff and his co-authors, which included veterinarians and anatomists, drew their conclusions after examining fossilized neck bones from a young (15 to 20 years old) Diplodocus nicknamed Dolly. The dinosaur’s bones were first excavated from the Paradise Valley in 1990, with later additions following 2013-15 field seasons.

After the fossils were cleaned, Woodruff spotted an abnormality. There were bony protrusions in the normally smooth pockets in the dinosaur’s vertebrate.

“Imagine you took a broccoli floret and fossilized it, it’s this weird, abnormal, lumpy bit of bone,” Woodruff said.

The abnormalities were similar to those caused by a common fungal affliction in modern birds known as aspergillosis.

“If the most common respiratory infection in birds today is fungal derived, and birds are dinosaurs, it evolutionarily had to come from somewhere,” Woodruff said. “Therefore, a dinosaur in the past was probably susceptible to a very similar type of fungal infection.”

Diplodocus was a long-necked dinosaur, with an equally long tail, that roamed the Earth during the Late Jurassic period – between 155 million to 145 million years ago. Back then, the Paradise Valley was part of the Sundance Sea, extending from the Arctic Ocean across Canada to the Black Hills. At that time the valley’s climate would have been tropical.

When Montanans think dinosaur bones, they're more likely to envision Eastern Montana’s prairie badlands which have yielded legendary fossil finds. Yet Woodruff said the Paradise Valley has “the bulk of Montana’s geologic history represented.” Thanks to the “mountain building process … that thin layer of Mesozoic rock [was] exposed.”

The fossils collected in several layers along an ancient and large river floodplain. One of the sauropod dinosaurs found in the Paradise Valley greeted visitors to the Museum of the Rockies when its Siebel Dinosaur Complex was completed in 2007, Woodruff noted.

The same dig site in southwest Montana also uncovered other largely complete diplodocid specimens, an infant Camarasurus, the state’s first stegosaur-like Hesperosaurus, beaked Camptosaurus, carnivorous Allosaurus and a smaller iguana-like reptile known as sphenodontid.

When fully grown, the plant-eating Diplodocus dinosaurs like Dolly were huge – adults living 30 years grew to 80 to 100 feet long and weighed an estimated 16 tons. Since Dolly wasn’t fully grown, she’s estimated to have stretched to only about 60 feet long, almost the length of two school buses parked end to end.

Sauropods are ancient ancestors of modern birds. Like birds and some reptiles, dinosaurs had complicated respiratory systems that included air sacs in their neck vertebrae, hips, back and tail. Woodruff said the sacs could have been a way to provide more efficient respiration, or they may have evolved to help the animals lighten their heavy loads.

An infection in these air sacs is believed to have caused the bony growths Woodruff and collaborators describe in their research.

To make their diagnosis, the team “looked at it from an evolutionary perspective,” Woodruff said.

“Even though we don’t have any of this preserved respiratory tissue in these groups of dinosaurs with these features, we have these sockets in the bone; so we figure similar respiratory tissue had to connect to them,” Woodruff explained.

By looking at similar infections in crocodilians and birds the team narrowed the diagnosis down further. Since crocodilians don’t have these air sacs in their bones, they examined only bird-related illnesses. That’s when they concluded that an infection in the air sacs caused a secondary bone infection derived from a fungus that is still common in birds today.

“We didn’t find a perfect 100% match, and we weren’t expecting to because, again, we’re literally comparing cases that are separated by 150 million years,” Woodruff said. “But we found very similar results” – a respiratory infection that caused a secondary bone infection.

If the diagnosis holds up to scrutiny, it will be the first time an avian-style respiratory disorder has been described in a non-avian dinosaur. However, as the authors note throughout the paper, “the lack of tissues/structures that elucidate origination means that we cannot pinpoint a causation at this time.”

John Scannella, the John R. Horner Curator of Paleontology at the Museum of the Rockies, said, “The discovery of an avian-style respiratory infection in this sauropod provides another window into what dinosaurs were like as living, breathing animals. Even the largest animals to ever walk the Earth were not immune to disease; dinosaurs had to face many of the same challenges that life faces today."

The diagnosis was aided by the Phillips County Hospital’s radiology department, which scanned the fossils for Woodruff, along with Advanced Medical Imaging at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.

Phillips County has had a CT scanner for some time, but until recently not one that was powerful enough to scan dinosaur bones, according to Donny Bagley, who manages the lab and X-ray department.

“It’s quite different from a person because of the thickness and density of the dinosaur bones," he said. "They’re much larger. We had to lay them out on a table and scanned them from different angles, and then used reconstruction software to put all the images together, to produce as much information as possible.”

Bagley and a second technician, Tammy Hebany, were excited to help the local museum with its 150-million-year-old patient.

The research was personal for Woodruff because his yellow Labrador, Hatcher, contracted respiratory problems and died. Thus, he dedicated the work to his pup who passed “far too soon.”

The research team included paleopathologist/veterinarian Ewan Wolff, of the University of New Mexico; veterinarian Sophie Dennison, of TeleVet Imaging Solutions in Virginia; and paleontologists and medical anatomists Mathew Wedel, of Western University of Health Sciences in California, and Lawrence Witmer, of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Woodruff said the human interest angle to the team’s dinosaur research makes it more relatable.

“We know that birds that have respiratory disease today; they show symptoms that are consistent with flu and pneumonia,” he said. “So sneezing, coughing, headaches, fever, diarrhea, weight loss, etc., these are all of the exact same symptoms we have all felt when we’ve had respiratory issues. So the fact is, you can hold that 150-million-year-old dinosaur bone from Dolly and you literally can sympathize with this animal. You know exactly how crummy that animal felt when it was sick, because it’s the exact same way you felt.”

— Chris Jorgensen contributed to this story.

