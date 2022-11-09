Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel won't open for winter; sewage treatment not yet operational

Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, the Park Service announced on Wednesday, only weeks after its winter reopening was being planned.

The hotel closed immediately after a historic June flood caused damage to the area’s wastewater system and washed away roads on the Park's north side.

A temporary system was supposed to be online by Dec. 1, just a couple of weeks before the park opens for the winter season, so the hotel could reopen. But delays in getting parts have pushed installation back to February, according to park spokeswoman Linda Veress.

Mike Keller, general manager of Yellowstone National Park Lodges, said he got word of the issue late last week and over the past 72 hours had been working feverishly to relocate staff and help notify customers who had made reservations. Normally, the hotel needs a staff of 140. About 100 will be relocated while another 30 will be kept on to operate the Mammoth Hotel gift shop, coffee and beverage service, lobby and ski shop. Regularly scheduled tours and snowcoach service between Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and other park locations will also be available.

Keller estimated the loss of business at the hotel for the entire year would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars in revenue for concessionaire Xanterra Travel Collection. Some of that may be recouped through insurance, he added.

Winter bookings were "north of 70%," Keller added, making the upcoming season a promising prospect. The only silver lining, he added, is that maybe those visitors will book rooms in nearby Gardiner, which suffered through a tough summer economy because the North Entrance was closed.

Without the temporary wastewater system online, the Park Service is hurrying to complete two new, deeper settling ponds to use in the interim. That's because the old ponds being used now, once they freeze in the winter cold, will not work.

Unexpected winter weather, with snowfall 6 to 8 inches deep, will slow construction of the new ponds, said Morgan Warthin, Yellowstone public affairs specialist.

The snowfall also prompted the closure of the road between the North Entrance at Gardiner on to the communities of Silver Gate and Cooke City. The road at the North Entrance was opened only a couple of weeks ago after an old stagecoach route was rebuilt. The road at the Northeast Entrance was repaired and reopened to the public in mid-October.

The park's winter season starts on Dec. 15. The road between Gardiner and Cooke City is the only park road open to automobiles in winter, all other routes are restricted to snowcoaches and snowmobiles.

Yellowstone's problems date back to June when unprecedented rainfall caused severe damage to the North Entrance Road between Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s North Entrance in Gardiner. A sewer line adjacent to the road that carried wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in Gardiner was ruptured. Staff quickly rerouted the wastewater into percolator ponds used between the 1930s and 1960s, allowing for summer day-use visitors and park employees to stay in the area.

Once the new temporary system is installed, Keller said Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel should be open next year for the summer season.