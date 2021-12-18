Man arrested after train hits abandoned car on railroad tracks in Malta

A man has been arrested in Phillips County after apparently leaving the car he was driving on a railroad track in Malta where it was hit by a train.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, a westbound BNSF Railway train traveling through Malta hit the car dragging it 600 yards down the tracks, Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle said in a statement.

“There was no one in the vehicle at the time of the crash,” the sheriff said.

The man believed to have been driving the car was arrested and jailed on suspicion of creating a hazard, criminal endangerment, criminal trespass, disorderly contact and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Earlier this month, a Hi-Line couple was killed when the car they were in was hit by a train on Route 246 about eight miles west of Glasgow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1