An unidentified man was arrested by Yellowstone National Park rangers for drug possession on Saturday night after they responded to a vehicle wreck on Craig Pass and found a female passenger dead inside the car.

The car crashed into a snowbank about 3 miles south of Old Faithful on the road to Yellowstone Lake, according to a park press release. When rangers arrived, the man was standing outside the vehicle. The man also faces traffic-related charges.

Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications.

The investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service (Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division), with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Attorney’s Office and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24-hours while the scene was processed before being reopened on Sunday evening.