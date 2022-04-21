Man convicted in Yellowstone Park assault, attempted kidnapping

A Wyoming construction worker has been sentenced to 44 months in jail for the assault and attempted kidnapping of a co-worker in Yellowstone National Park in 2021.

Gregory Michael Samuel Toth, 40, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $100 assessment.

Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal handed down the sentence on April 18.

“Assault is a serious crime regardless of the location, but when it occurs in a national park, it becomes a federal felony,” said U.S. Attorney Bob Murray in a statement. “This individual is now serving close to four years in federal prison due to an unnecessary assault on an innocent individual.”

According to court filings, Toth pressed a knife to the throat of the co-worker, identified only as a Wyoming man with the initials EF. Toth accused the victim of seeing his ex-girlfriend.

The two men reportedly knew each other for 32 years. Toth had just gotten out of jail for kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend, and EF had vouched for Toth to get the Yellowstone construction job.

Toth and the victim were sharing a trailer in the Fishing Bridge RV Loop when the alleged assault occurred. While EF was shopping in Cody, Wyoming, Toth called and threatened EF for having sex with the ex-girlfriend. Toth told EF he was driving to Cody to “find the car and deal with us [them] properly,” according to court documents.

On the drive back to Fishing Bridge, Toth was reportedly parked alongside the highway and pursued EF and his companion. At around 5:22 a.m., Toth banged on the trailer where EF had been sleeping. When EF opened the door, Toth rushed into the trailer, threw EF down and began choking him. He then took a knife out and held it to EF’s throat.

Eventually, Toth let EF up but kept him trapped in the trailer, saying “don’t worry, I’ll give you a chance before I kill you, I’ll let you try and fight me then I’ll shoot you in the head.”

When Toth let EF out of the trailer, he ran away toward a co-worker who was driving out of the campground. Jumping in the co-worker’s vehicle, the two drove toward West Thumb as EF called 911.

When detained at the campground, Toth denied threatening EF with a knife, telling officers he had only pushed EF down and held him there. A knife similar to the one EF described was found in Toth’s vehicle along with a nearly empty bottle of vodka.

Toth was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, in Park County, Wyoming. His sentence will be served concurrently to a state sentence.

This crime was investigated by National Park Service special agents and Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers. Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1