Man dies in apparent Wyoming prison suicide

A man died Saturday in a Wyoming prison of an apparent suicide, the state corrections department said this weekend.

Jeffrey R. Brown, 48, died by suicide on Saturday in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, a prison in Torrington. Brown was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder.

Then-Platte County District Court Judge Keith G. Kautz, who is now a state supreme court justice, sentenced Brown on March 5, 2009.

The corrections department said it is investigating Brown's death. Authorities will conduct an autopsy of his body.

