Man dies in car crash near Glasgow

One man died early Sunday morning after rolling his truck just east of Glasgow, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Daniel Duane Rogenes, 36, of Glasgow, was pronounced dead on scene, said Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer. Rogenes was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his truck.

The crash happened on Sunday, just after 7:30 a.m. on mile marker 72 of Highway 24, according to a crash narrative from MHP.

Rogenes was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger southbound on the highway, when he went off the roadway to the right. Rogenes overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road and rolled into a ditch.

His truck came to a rest on its wheels. Drugs, speed or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash. The roads were wet at the time, according to MHP.

Rogenes marks the 129th fatality on Montana roadways to date, compared to 132 this time last year.

