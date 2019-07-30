A man died after driving his car through a highway intersection near Glasgow and into the Milk River Tuesday morning.
Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer said the man, who appears to be older than 40 years old, was driving southbound on Montana Highway 24 North when he came to a “T” intersection of Montana Highway 24 South and Montana Highway 42.
According to Boyer, the car appeared to have gone through a traffic sign, a barbed wire fence and field. The man’s car was found submerged in the river at around 8:30 a.m. about 100 yards from the intersection. The man and his dog were both found dead on scene, Boyer said, and the maroon SUV was towed out of the river shortly after.
The intersection is located about two miles from Glasgow, Boyer said, and car parts and tire tracks were found leading to the river. Valley County Search and Rescue were able to confirm the fatality.
The man was from out of state, but Boyer could not confirm where he was from.
Montana Highway Patrol and the Valley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors due to “outside observation,” Boyer said.