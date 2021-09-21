Man found dead in Yellowstone as search continues for 2nd man

A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.

Mark O’Neill, 67, of Chimacum, Washington, was found dead by park search and rescue crews along the east shore of Shoshone Lake.

Still missing is his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, 74, of Ogden, Utah. The men were reported overdue by a family member on Sunday after failing to return on schedule from a four-night backcountry paddling trip to Shoshone Lake.

On Sunday, park crews located a vacant campsite set up on the south side of Shoshone Lake. Along the east shore they discovered a canoe, paddle, lifejacket and other personal belongings. Crews then located the body of O’Neill along the east shore on Monday morning.

Search and rescue efforts to locate Crumbo continued on Tuesday with 10 crew members on foot in the area. The Grand Teton National Park interagency helicopter and crew are also assisting.

Both O’Neill and Crumbo are National Park Service retirees, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal.

As the incident remains under investigation the Park Service is requesting that the public stay away from any law enforcement personnel, equipment and vehicles.