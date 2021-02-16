Man hit by truck, dies while picking up debris on highway in western North Dakota

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — A 66-year-old Watford City man has died after he was hit by a truck when he stopped on the highway to retrieve items that had blown out of his own pickup truck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the incident happened before 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 85 near Watford City.

The man was driving southbound when items blew out of the bed of his truck. The highway patrol said the man turned his truck around and parked it facing northbound on the asphalt median. He then got out and began gathering his belongings that were scattered on the highway.

As he was picking up his items, he was hit by a Chevy Silverado that was traveling southbound, and suffered injuries that were fatal.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured. Authorities have not released the names of those involved and the investigation is ongoing.

