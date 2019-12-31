Officials have identified the 62-year-old man who died on Friday after his car collided with a semi in Glendive.
Randy Stubblefield, of Miles City, died at the scene of the accident, according to Dawson County coroner Tyler Silha.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, at the Interstate 94 exit ramp 213, according to the MHP crash narrative.
A semi, driven by a 61-year-old Wyoming man, was eastbound on the exit ramp at the intersection with Highway 16.
Stubblefield was driving a Dodge Caravan south on Highway 16 when the semi turned left onto the highway.
The Dodge crashed into the rear trailer of the semi as it was turning. The accident narrative did not specify whether the semi driver was injured from the crash.
Both men were wearing seat belts and the road was dry, according to MHP. Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.
The Dawson County fatality on Friday was followed by two young girls who died in separate accidents over the weekend.
An 8-year-old girl was killed on Friday in an ATV accident near Geraldine. The girl was from Missoula and died from injuries after being flown to a Kalispell hospital.
On Sunday a 6-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle accident, involving two other children, ages 10 and 1.
All three children were unrestrained in a sleeper cab of a semi truck which was driven by a 34-year-old woman. The woman lost control of the semi before it overturned.
The woman and two children survived the crash. It's unclear if they were injured during the crash. All were from Florida, according to MHP.
There have been 181 fatal car crashes on Montana roadways in 2019, according to MHP's weekly report.