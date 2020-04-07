Man killed, 1 man and 1 boy injured in wreck near Rapelje

One man was killed, and a teen and a young boy were both injured in a rollover crash near Rapelje on Sunday.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday in Stillwater County on mile marker 4.3 on Big Timber Road, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.
The victim of the crash has been identified as 40-year-old Charles Adamson, of Billings, according to Stillwater County undersheriff Randy Smith. MHP reported that Adamson is from Laurel.
Adamson was a passenger in the car, driven by an 18-year-old male from Laurel. A 9-year-old boy was also in the car, according to MHP.
The car was speeding on the gravel road and swerved off the road. The car rolled, ejecting Adamson from the car.
He was pronounced dead on scene. It's unclear if Adamson was wearing a seat belt. Another person was ejected from the car, though the narrative does not specify who.
A trooper investigating the crash did not respond to a call requesting additional details.
The 18-year-old man and 9-year-old boy were both taken to the Stillwater Billings Clinic with injuries. The narrative did not mention the extent of their injuries. Smith also did not know the extent of their injuries or their current condition.
Speed and alcohol are both suspected to be contributing factors in the crash. The road was bare and dry at the time. MHP is still investigating the crash.
This is the 29th fatal crash on Montana roadways in 2020. There were 22 fatalities at this time in 2019, according to MHP.
