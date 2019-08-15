A man who died Aug. 9 in a single-vehicle wreck in Big Horn County has been identified.
Tanner Black Eagle, 25, died from injuries related to the crash, according to Big Horn County coroner Terry Bullis. Black Eagle worked as the lead water treatment operator for the Crow Tribe's Water Authority.
On Aug. 9 around 10:30 p.m. Black Eagle was driving on the Old Highway 87, when his Dodge Dart drifted off the left shoulder of the highway near mile marker 36, about nine miles west of Hardin, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.
The car then struck an embankment, drove through a fence, and struck another embankment. The car then stopped, and the front end caught on fire.
Black Eagle was pronounced dead on scene. Both alcohol and speed are suspected factors to the crash, according to MHP.
This is the third fatal fiery car crash in August. On Aug. 8, Justin Lucas, of Loring, died near Malta after crashing a semi full of hay on Highway 191. The semi overturned on its side, ignited and was fully engulfed in flames.
Also on Aug. 8 on Billings' far West End a car drove into a ditch and crashed into a train bridge abutment between 80th Street West and 72nd Street West.
The SUV caught fire from the crash, and flames eventually caught the railroad bridge on fire.
The driver has not been identified yet and identification might take weeks, according to the Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney. They're waiting on results from a DNA test.
As of Thursday, there have been 106 fatalities on Montana highways this year — one more fatality than this time last year.