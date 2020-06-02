Man killed in Hi-Line train crash with Amtrak train ID'd

The man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Friday near Bainville has been identified.
The victim is Rocky Lee Norby, 65, of Sidney, said Roosevelt County deputy chief Patrick O'Conner.
Norby died on impact after an Amtrak train carrying passengers collided with Norby's John Deer 4940 tractor on Highway 2 near Bainville. The train was likely traveling at a speed of about 75 mph, according to a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
An Amtrak engine sits on the track after colliding with a tractor west of Bainville on Friday.