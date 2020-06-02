Man killed in Hi-Line train crash with Amtrak train ID'd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Friday near Bainville has been identified.

The victim is Rocky Lee Norby, 65, of Sidney, said Roosevelt County deputy chief Patrick O'Conner.

Norby died on impact after an Amtrak train carrying passengers collided with Norby's John Deer 4940 tractor on Highway 2 near Bainville. The train was likely traveling at a speed of about 75 mph, according to a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Norby had been crossing the tracks. The railroad crossing does not have crossing arms, Sheriff Jason Fredericks said.

The impact of the crash derailed the Amtrak train. All train cars remained upright, and a small fire broke out as a result of the crash.

All 64 passengers on the train had injuries, Fredericks said. Most injuries were minor, he said. Three crew members were treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Burlington Northern Santa Fe said Saturday that crews were working to repair the damaged track.

Photos: Amtrak crash near Bainville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 10 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.