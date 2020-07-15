Man killed in Rosebud County rollover identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rosebud County officials have identified the man who died Tuesday in a rollover crash east of Forsyth on Interstate 94 as Gregory Stangel, 73, from Wisconsin.

Stangel was driving with one passenger in a pickup truck eastbound on Interstate 94 near mile marker 100, when he came to a right-hand curve. The vehicle went off to the left, through the median and into the westbound section of the road. Stangel then took the vehicle back toward the eastbound lane.

The driver then over corrected and rolled the vehicle through the median. The truck came to a rest on the south shoulder of the eastbound land. Stangel, who Montana Highway Patrol Troop Scott McDermott said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man from Arizona, was wearing a seat belt but still sustained injuries in the crash. After being treated at Rosebud Health Care Center in Forsyth, McDermott said he has since been released.

Speed and failing to maintain a safe position on the roadway, according to McDermott, are suspected as factors in the crash. The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated, and drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors.

Data compiled by the MHP shows that fatal crashes on the Montana’s interstates are up nearly 90% compared to last year.

