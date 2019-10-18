{{featured_button_text}}

Officials have identified the man who was killed driving a semi that was hit by a train in early October near Culbertson.

Moses Godwin, 36, of Dallas, Texas, was driving a semi hauling gravel westbound on Highway 2 and turned left on an unknown southbound county road near mile marker 651. The semi was hit by the train shortly after it turned as it traveled across the tracks.

A witness reported the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, with MHP and the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office responding shortly after.

