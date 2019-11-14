The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office and Fort Peck police are seeking a 22-year-old man who has been missing eight days and may be in the Billings area.
John Nelson Grandchamp III was last seen Nov. 6 in a house in the Wolf Point area and was reported missing by his family, according to Undersheriff John Summers.
Grandchamp's family believes he is in danger, although law enforcement have found no evidence that he is, Summers said.
Grandchamp is described as Native American, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has tattoos of four directions on his left shoulder and a paw on his right shoulder.
He was last seen in blue jeans, boots and a tan Carhartt coat. Although pictured with glasses, he won't be wearing glasses, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information may call Roosevelt County's non-emergency number at 406-653-6240.