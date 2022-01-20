Man sentenced to jail time after assaulting Yellowstone rangers, drunken spree

A California man has been sentenced to nine months in jail and fined more than $2,900 following a drunken spree at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel in Yellowstone National Park last fall, ending with an attack on law enforcement officers.
Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman on Wednesday and was sentenced for “three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and one count of depredation against property of the United States,” according to a Department of Justice press release. Bagala made his appearance in the Wyoming courtroom via Zoom.
According to the DOJ release, on Sept. 25, 2021 Bagala was drinking heavily and harassed guests at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel, ran through the halls causing damage and “approached a security guard with threatening behavior.”
When a park law enforcement officer arrived the incident escalated and Bagala attacked the ranger who deployed his taser.
“Bagala was extremely intoxicated and displayed injuries from earlier activities, so an ambulance was called,” according to DOJ. As Bagala was being transported to the hospital in Livingston he “broke out of his restraints and fought with an officer” who was in the back of the ambulance. “The other officer, driving the ambulance, had to pull over and assist. During this time, both officers received injuries from Bagala’s actions.”
Bagala was given credit for four days he already served and must surrender on or before March 4, 2022, to complete his jail sentence. He also received one year supervised release with special conditions that include a ban from Yellowstone National Park; he cannot possess alcohol or enter any drinking establishment, and will continue with alcohol treatment. Bagala was ordered to pay $2,865 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.
Damages at the hotel included broken plexiglass shields, broken plates, broken doors and frames, damaged light fixtures, and blood splattered throughout the halls and lobby.
The crime was investigated by the National Park Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Hambrick.