Man sentenced to jail time after assaulting Yellowstone rangers, drunken spree

A California man has been sentenced to nine months in jail and fined more than $2,900 following a drunken spree at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel in Yellowstone National Park last fall, ending with an attack on law enforcement officers.

Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman on Wednesday and was sentenced for “three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and one count of depredation against property of the United States,” according to a Department of Justice press release. Bagala made his appearance in the Wyoming courtroom via Zoom.

According to the DOJ release, on Sept. 25, 2021 Bagala was drinking heavily and harassed guests at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel, ran through the halls causing damage and “approached a security guard with threatening behavior.”

When a park law enforcement officer arrived the incident escalated and Bagala attacked the ranger who deployed his taser.