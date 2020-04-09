Man shot, killed near Red Lodge ID'd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man who was shot and killed on Wednesday near Red Lodge has been identified by officials, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

The victim was identified as Chad Rockman, 43, of Billings, according to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

An autopsy has been performed on Rockman, but the release does not state how many times Rockman was shot. Rockman was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Lake Fork Road off of Highway 212 south of Red Lodge, McQuillan said.

Four people, including Rockman, were in the area, which is frequently used for hiking and recreational access.

The sheriff's office on Thursday did not release any additional details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

On Thursday McQuillan said the three other people present at the time of the shooting, including the person who fired the weapon, are cooperating with law enforcement.