Man suspected in fatal hit-and-run in Billings arrested in Western Montana
Man suspected in fatal hit-and-run in Billings arrested in Western Montana

Dominick Buccelli

Dominick Buccelli, 29, charged with vehicular manslaughter in which a Billings woman was killed in a July 20 hit-and-run crash. 

 Photo courtesy of Montana Highway Patrol

The Montana Highway Patrol has arrested a man who is charged with vehicular homicide in Yellowstone County, after asking for the public's assistance in the finding him an on Thursday.

Dominick Buccelli, 29, was taken into custody in Lake County on Friday at about 8:30 a.m., following a short chase with law enforcement, according to MHP. 

No injuries from the pursuit were reported, which was initiated by Lake County Sheriff's Office, Polson Police Department, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal police, and highway patrol. 

Buccelli, of Billings, has a warrant for his arrest on three felony charges that also include negligent vehicular assault and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

The charges stem from a hit-and-run crash July 20 that resulted in the death of a 49-year-old Billings woman. The Billings Gazette reported that the woman, riding on the back of motorcycle stopped at the intersection of 72nd and Laurel Airport Road, was hit by a Chevrolet Impala. The crash sent the driver to the hospital, and the woman died the scene.

The driver of the Impala left the scene, with MHP investigators searching for the suspect days after the crash.

