Man trafficking meth from a camper on Fort Peck reservation gets 10 years

A Utah man who trafficked meth from a camper parked on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Andrew Michael Gomez, a 33-year-old resident of Ogden, Utah, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to distribute. As part of his sentencing, which followed a plea agreement with prosecutors, court documents say Gomez will participate in a drug treatment program and serve five years of supervised released.

In August 2019, a Wolf Point police officer conducted a search of a camper parked within the reservation, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After obtaining a tribal search warrant, the officer found Gomez and two others inside the camper, along with 6.5 ounces of meth, drug ledgers, receipts showing wire transfers to people in Utah and drug paraphernalia.

A grand jury indicted Gomez in February 2020 on charges of conspiring to possess meth with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute, documents say. Another one of the men in the camper, Jeffrey Allen Dabb, was charged as a co-defendant and sentenced in December to 51 months in prison.