A man who was found dead after driving his car into the Milk River Tuesday morning has been identified by Valley County officials.
Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer said that the man, Adam Wade Nees, 46, died of accidental drowning, according to a preliminary medical examination at the Billings Crime Lab. Nees' last known residency was in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Boyer said that Nees was driving southbound on MT Highway 24 North when he came to a “T” intersection of Montana Highway 24 South and Montana Highway 42.
Nees' maroon SUV appeared to have gone through a traffic sign, a barbed wire fence, and a field. The car was found submerged in the river around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Both Nees and his dog were found dead on scene, Boyer said.
Boyer could not release a definitive cause of death Wednesday afternoon, but said that there were no outside indicators of alcohol or drug use or that Nees experienced a medical crisis before his death.
The Montana Highway Patrol and the Valley County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating why Nees drove through the intersection and into the river.