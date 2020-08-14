Man who died on N. Cheyenne Reservation ID'd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rosebud County deputy coroner identified a man who died on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation on Monday. The man's death is being investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Corey Blackwolf, 43, of Rocky Boy, died on Monday. The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation, according to Rosebud County deputy coroner Stephanie Heim. An autopsy was conducted on Blackwolf on Wednesday.

The FBI and BIA were working together to investigate the death, Salt Lake City FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said Tuesday.

Barker declined to discuss details or circumstances of the death.

On Wednesday Montana's U.S. senators asked both federal investigating agencies to do more to investigate and communicate with victims' families and communities about their investigations.

The Wednesday letters from Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines follow a tight-lipped FBI response to Blackwolf's death.