Man who died on N. Cheyenne Reservation ID'd

A Rosebud County deputy coroner identified a man who died on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation on Monday. The man's death is being investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Corey Blackwolf, 43, of Rocky Boy, died on Monday. The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation, according to Rosebud County deputy coroner Stephanie Heim. An autopsy was conducted on Blackwolf on Wednesday.
The FBI and BIA were working together to investigate the death, Salt Lake City FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said Tuesday.
Barker declined to discuss details or circumstances of the death.
On Wednesday Montana's U.S. senators asked both federal investigating agencies to do more to investigate and communicate with victims' families and communities about their investigations.
The Wednesday letters from Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines follow a tight-lipped FBI response to Blackwolf's death.
Monday’s death was at least the second on the reservation since June, in which Northern Cheyenne Tribal officials were angered by the response of the FBI and BIA, the two law enforcement agencies charged with investigating major crimes on the reservation.
“Our community is suffering from the tragic consequences of BIA’s reckless disregard or our safety, including fatalities, domestic and sexual violence and abuse,” Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Pena said in a letter to Montana's congressional delegation.
Pena decried the lack of BIA officers, a functional local jail, accountability all which created a "lawless society."
Responding to recent murders on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, U.S. Sen Jon Tester is asking the FBI to and BIA to do more to investigate and communicate with victims’ families and local governments.
