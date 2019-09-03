Trails have been closed and a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday night in Cody, Wyoming, as the Fishhawk fire — burning in the Washakie Wilderness — grew to about 2,000 acres (three square miles) Monday night.
The fire is burning four miles south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 — the road to Yellowstone National Park's East Entrance — and is approximately 40 miles west of Cody. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but gusty erratic winds on Monday expanded the blaze into Sheep Creek drainage.
“The amount of standing dead timber and the hazardous terrain in the vicinity of the fire makes it unsafe to put firefighters near the current location of the fire,” said Mark Giacoletto, Shoshone National Forest fire management officer, in a press release.
Protection of structures and developments along the North Fork of the Shoshone River corridor is one of the fire managers' prime objectives.
The Shoshone National Forest has closed the Fishhawk Trail, Kitty Creek Trail and Blackwater Trail.
A morning overflight was scheduled to determine the size and activity of the fire. The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Inn.
A Shoshone National Forest engine and Park County Fire resources initially responded to the fire but additional resources are being ordered.
Updated information for the Fishhawk fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6558/) as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF) and Facebook (US Forest Service — Shoshone National Forest).
In 2017, the June fire burned more than 2.5 square miles west of where the Fishhawk fire is now burning.