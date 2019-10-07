BOZEMAN — A Gallatin County man is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the hit-and-run death of a 76-year-old man who was out for an evening walk southeast of Manhattan.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 35-year-old Michael Leo Moreno of Manhattan also was charged Monday with evidence tampering and leaving the scene of Saturday's crash. His bail was set at $100,000.
Investigators say Moreno and his passenger, 23-year-old Daniel Sifuentes of Belgrade, fled the scene, hid the car and reported a hitchhiker had stolen it at gunpoint. Sifuentes is charged with obstructing justice.
Neither man entered a plea, but court records indicated Moreno acknowledged he was driving. Both men were accompanied by a public defender. Public defenders do not comment on cases.
The victim's name has not been released.