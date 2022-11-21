Maps of Lewis and Clark expedition on display at Great Falls center

“Reimagining America: The Maps of Lewis and Clark” will be on display at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls through Dec. 4 to share some of the maps that influenced the westward movement of settlers.

“It’s exciting to witness our patrons discover another aspect of the expedition illustrated in great detail,” said Center Director Duane Buchi. “The traveling exhibit is a great way to engage in the intricate mapmaking that influenced the western expansion of settlers.”

Consisting of 16 panels, the exhibit focuses on the maps of Lewis and Clark, knowledge learned from Indigenous communities, and how the maps influenced Euro-American understanding of North America in the early 1800s.

Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, the designers of the exhibit, serve to preserve, promote, and teach the diverse heritage of the Lewis and Clark expedition for all people through scholarship, education and preservation, as well as collaboration with the descendants of tribes encountered by the explorers.

Hours of operation for the Center are Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m. The Center is closed each Monday as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Daily admission to the Interpretive Center is $8 for patrons 16 years of age and older and free for patrons 15 years of age and younger. America the Beautiful pass holders can bring up to three friends or family with them for free admission. Call the Interpretive Center at (406) 727-8733 for more information.