Masks again the focus of public comment at Billings Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting

Another child she described was admitted for depression with suicidal thoughts. Coopey said he had been quarantined after COVID-19 infection and was then quarantined several more times for exposure at school, which caused him to fall so far behind that school and life had become overwhelming. She ended her comments by saying that wearing masks keeps kids in schools, which she called "the safest place for many."

"I wish these stories were exceptions to the rule, but I've heard them over and over," she said. "On the other hand I have not cared for a single child driven to suicide by wearing a mask."

Iversen noted that last week 15 patients from Yellowstone County died of COVID-19 infection. She said last weekend a 24-year-old person from the community and a person in their early 30s both died of COVID-19.

"Today we have two children hospitalized, a baby just over six months old and a teenager fighting COVID-19 infection," Iversen said. "Some of the patients are vaccinated. The majority are not. Masking is needed to protect people from the virus. The babies in our community, those who are immunocompromised, those who have cancer, those who have received an organ transplant and cannot get a vaccine yet or cannot mount an antibody response to the vaccine."