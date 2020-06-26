Masks must be worn outdoors in Big Horn County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Horn County Local Health Officer on Friday ordered that all people in Big Horn County must wear face coverings (masks) when outside their homes. This requirement is a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County. These measures are in addition to the directives issued by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. As allowed under the governor’s directives, where the local order is more restrictive, the local order shall be followed.

The Big Horn County commissioners, the Big Horn County Health Board, and the Crow Tribe of Indians are standing in solidarity to promote universal wearing of masks by everyone in Big Horn County, when in public and at risk of coming within six feet of another person.

“As we have seen by the increase in positive cases in Big Horn County over the past couple of weeks, the risk for COVID-19 remains,” said George Real Bird III, Board of County Commissioners and Public Health Board chairman. “We realize requiring masks may be controversial to some in the current environment, but it is the only proven measure we know that can stop the spread of the virus to our vulnerable population, particularly our elders and the over 50% of our community with preexisting conditions.”