Black congratulates McKinnon on win in Montana Supreme Court race

Justice Laurie McKinnon has won a second term on the Montana Supreme Court.

While votes were still being counted Wednesday morning, McKinnon had a lead of 68,857 votes over attorney Mike Black.

"It speaks for itself," McKinnon said of the results on Wednesday morning. "And I'm just glad it’s over. I think, when it’s done, I hope to be in for another eight years. I think I will be. But it’s behind me now."

McKinnon said she was proud of the campaign she ran and eager to return to the job.

"I just cant wait to get back to work. I really can’t," she said. "I do have a lot of things that I want to accomplish, and I'm anxious to go forward with focus."

Black congratulated McKinnon on her win in an email Wednesday morning. Then he was off to work.

"I think we did the best we could with what we had to do," Black said. "I mean, these are very odd times. Like I said, it’s hard to beat an incumbent. It's hard to campaign when you can’t meet people in person."

Black also noted the 17 months he'd spent campaigning.

"You know, I don't think I'll ever run for office again," he said, with a laugh.