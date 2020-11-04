Black congratulates McKinnon on win in Montana Supreme Court race

Justice Laurie McKinnon has won a second term on the Montana Supreme Court.
While votes were still being counted Wednesday morning, McKinnon had a lead of 68,857 votes over attorney Mike Black.
"It speaks for itself," McKinnon said of the results on Wednesday morning. "And I'm just glad it’s over. I think, when it’s done, I hope to be in for another eight years. I think I will be. But it’s behind me now."
McKinnon said she was proud of the campaign she ran and eager to return to the job.
"I just cant wait to get back to work. I really can’t," she said. "I do have a lot of things that I want to accomplish, and I'm anxious to go forward with focus."
Black congratulated McKinnon on her win in an email Wednesday morning. Then he was off to work.
"I think we did the best we could with what we had to do," Black said. "I mean, these are very odd times. Like I said, it’s hard to beat an incumbent. It's hard to campaign when you can’t meet people in person."
Black also noted the 17 months he'd spent campaigning.
"You know, I don't think I'll ever run for office again," he said, with a laugh.
McKinnon led 57% to Black's 43% as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, or with a gap of 68,857 votes.
The incomplete results were based on 572,772 votes counted. More than 581,025 people had voted as of 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, setting a record for turnout, the Secretary of State's office said.
McKinnon is currently finishing her first term on the Montana Supreme Court. Before that, she served as a judge for five years in the state’s Ninth Judicial District, which covers Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties. Prior to taking the bench, McKinnon was a prosecutor in both Montana and Baltimore.
Black is a civil attorney. He’s served in the Department of Justice under both Attorneys General Steve Bullock and Tim Fox, specializing in part on election law. For three years he worked as litigation director at Montana Legal Services Association, which provides legal advice and other services to low-income people.
Speaking around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Black said he was pleased that his concerns about dark money spending against him in the race did not come to fruition.
"And so I'm happy about that, regardless of what happens," he said.
Black had anticipated third-party groups would spend on negative advertising to attack him, after the Montana Growth Network spent $121,065 to attack McKinnon's then-opponent, Ed Sheehy.
Black didn't set out to challenge an incumbent. He filed to run for office after McKinnon announced her plans to retire. She later changed her mind.
The race was sharp in tone. In his op-ed, Black said McKinnon hadn't remained impartial as a Montana Supreme Court justice but instead had taken on an advocate’s role "hoping to hit a home run for her wealthy patrons and to overturn settled Montana law.”
In return, McKinnon said in her op-ed that Black’s criticisms during the campaign demonstrated "he does not have the integrity or leadership required to sit on Montana’s highest court and that he will grasp at anything to win this election."
Black said McKinnon favored corporations over individual consumers. She “is clearly opposed to Montanans seeking public access to public land and water,” a Black campaign flier said. He argued her dissent in one case showed she doesn’t respect Montana law allowing for access to an abortion. That case was decided 4-3, with McKinnon and two other justices dissenting.
In response, McKinnon said Black’s criticisms showed he was aligning himself with specific political interests and failing to uphold the principle of an independent judiciary. She said each court case involves complex issues that couldn’t be reduced to mere pro-public access or anti-public access positions, for instance.
Black has said he didn't consider himself a challenger in the race because he filed to run first, after McKinnon had said in mid-2019 she planned to retire.
When she later changed her mind and filed for reelection, Black questioned who had persuaded her to do so, and whether she was promised financial support from the sort of third-party group that backed her candidacy in 2012.
McKinnon wrote in her op-ed that the idea was “depraved.” She said it was other judges at a judicial conference who encouraged her to run again and named the judges.
In the June primary McKinnon received 169,546 votes, or 53% of the total. Black received 94,445 votes, or 30%. Missoula attorney Mars Scott received 54,036 votes, or 17%.
No sitting Montana Supreme Court justice has lost to a challenger since 1996. In that year Justice Charles Erdmann lost to challenger Jim Regnier. Erdmann had been appointed to the bench the year before.
The Montana Supreme Court has seven justices who serve eight-year terms.
