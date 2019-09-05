The Montana Department of Transportation seeks public comments on two proposals.
One is a proposal to overlay about 8.3 miles of US 212, east and west of Busby in Bighorn County. The project begins 6.6 miles west of Busby, at reference post 18.8 and extends east for 8.3 miles ending approximately 1.5 miles east of Busby at reference post 27.1. Proposed work includes digouts, crack sealing, and an overlay. The project will also replace centerline and shoulder rumble strips, upgraded pavement markings, signage and guardrail. This project's reference number is CN 9771000.
The second proposal is to resurface 11.5 miles of US-212 east of Busby. The project begins approximately 1.5 miles east of Busby, at reference post 27.15 and extends east for 11.5 miles, ending at the Rosebud County line. Proposed work includes digouts and an overlay from RP 27.15 to RP 33.06. From RP 33.06 to RP 38.67, the proposed work includes removing existing surfacing material, pulverizing, cement-treating the base material and placing new pavement. The project will also receive a seal and cover, new guardrail, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, pavement markings and delineators. This project's reference number is CN 9772.
Both projects are tentatively scheduled for construction in 2020, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed, according to a news release from MDT.
Comments for either proposal may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or by mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Comments should be submitted noting the appropriate project reference number.