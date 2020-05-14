Meatpacker struggle exposes challenges for Montana consumers, ranchers

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the vulnerability in the nation’s monopoly meatpacking industry, Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said Tuesday.

“There’s so much consolidation right now, the four guys who run the meat industry go out and play a round of golf and determine how much the feeders are going to get for their cattle, and that is what I’m concerned is happening,” Tester said. “And then anytime you have a fire, or COVID crisis, they take that kink in the hose and use it to their advantage.”

There is a core group of U.S. senators, Tester among them, who have focused on the problems of the monopoly meatpacking industry for years. But others have gotten religion on meatpacking since the pandemic.

There are three new bills aimed at changing the meatpacking industry. Tester, a Democrat, and Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines are co-sponsors of each.

One would make it possible for state-inspected meat processors like Project Meats to sell product across state lines, something that’s always been prohibited. Although the meat inspection rules enforced by states are the same as the federal rules, state-inspected plants have been stuck on the porch.