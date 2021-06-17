Meatpacking reforms gain traction in Montana, D.C.

The goal, Tester said, is to get true competition for the cattle ranchers sell. Competition should increase what ranchers are paid. In the grocery store, where a wider selection of suppliers are competing in the refrigerated case, the price should be more favorable to customers.

Tester and Grassley introduced their bill June 11. In Montana, the legislation drew support from Joe Goggins, owner of the Public Auction Yards in Billings. Public auctions are considered critical for the price discovery, but increasingly sales are taking place privately under contract, in which case payments are settled without competition and without the disclosure that gives other ranchers an idea of what their cattle are worth.

The Montana Farmers Union backed the bill, as did the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, both of which support the competitive bidding that livestock auction houses provide. The concern is that cattle are selling for a price that’s artificially low. Fat cattle might sell for around $1.17 a pound on the ranchers end of the deal, while choice beef butchered into wholesale cuts sold to grocers might fetch $3.29 a pound.