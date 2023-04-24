An unexpected amendment from Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, added $15 million from the general fund to increase Medicaid reimbursement for certain provider types in Montana. The amendment to the state budget saw bipartisan support on the Senate floor with 49 votes to approve and only one vote in opposition.

The investment will draw about $29.5 million in federal funding, effectively injecting $44.5 million more into Montana Medicaid for providers in behavioral health, aging services and substance use treatment.

These funds will be married with the $294.4 million increase to Medicaid provider rates that legislators approved earlier in the session.

“We thought it would be good to take care of our providers,” Esp said on the Senate floor Monday.

Other amendments that addressed Medicaid provider rates and the current financial crisis in health care failed with legislators voting predominantly along party lines.

Senator Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, proposed an amendment that would have directed $5 million in general funds and about $8.9 million in federal match for nursing home emergency stabilization. The proposal would have done the same work of House Bill 891 carried by Rep. Jennifer Carlson that was recently tabled in Finance and Claims.

The one-time funding would have been used to increase wages for provider recruitment and retention in rural nursing homes. While the bill wouldn’t solve the financial destruction nursing homes have felt over the last three years, Hayman said the idea was to buy administrators some time until new reimbursement rates went into effect.

“The bottom line is that we’re all hearing from people that are in harm’s way,” Haymen said.

Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, asked lawmakers to resist the amendment, saying that the legislative body has already gone above and beyond to support providers serving large populations of Medicaid recipients — an argument frequently used by conservative lawmakers this session when opposing increases to Medicaid funding.

“Everybody is struggling for (employees) and just because you pour money at it doesn't mean you’re gonna get there,” Glimm said.

Medicaid provider rates have drawn some heated debate this session as the results from a state-commissioned study aimed at assessing discrepancies between the cost of delivering services to Medicaid recipients and the amount the State of Montana reimburses facilities for those services.

The analysis was carried out by a company called Guidehouse and cost the state nearly $3 million over the last two years.

Providers and Montana Medicaid recipients racked up countless hours of testimony this session regarding dependence on these essential services and the terror that comes with diminishing access.

There has been a push and pull with legislators over the benchmark rate listed in the Guidehouse study. Guidehouse recommended nursing home providers receive about $278 from the state for every Medicaid patient they serve. Right now providers are reimbursed about $208 for Medicaid services.

While commenting on Hayman’s amendment for emergency stabilization funding, which failed on the Senate floor, Glimm couldn’t resist addressing the benchmark debate.

He argued that the benchmark represents a wide range of nursing home costs in Montana.

“In that average you’re counting Cadillac facilities that are upwards of $600 per day,” Glimm said.

A bill from Rep. Mary Caferro to increase provider rates determined that it would cost only $25 million more in general funds to meet the recommended rate.

With Esp’s amendment bringing in $15 million and the remaining $5 million in Caferro’s bill that’s still on the table, legislators have cobbled together a rate that very nearly meets the benchmark.

But one thing lawmakers have consistently voted against is an inflationary adjustment for Medicaid providers that could keep them out of the red in the years to come. No matter what rate is settled on at the end of the session, within another year Medicaid providers could find themselves in a renewed financial crisis.