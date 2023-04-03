A bill that would bring the state’s Medicaid reimbursement up to par with the findings of a state-commissioned study passed a second round of scrutiny on the house floor with substantial bipartisan support Monday.

In an 82-to-18 vote, legislators acted on the bill with almost no discussion at all, moving to a due pass in less than five minutes.

House Bill 649 closes a $25 million gap in Medicaid funding for the four provider types included in the Guidehouse provider rate study — a nearly $3 million study that looked at how much it costs to deliver care to Montana Medicaid recipients and compared it to how much the state reimburses providers for those services.

The study showed that the State of Montana has provided insufficient reimbursement to vulnerable Medicaid providers for years.

Bill sponsor Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, has campaigned heavily for HB 649, even tagging a phrase that’s been repeated by lawmakers and reporters alike: “(The Guidehouse study) shows us the cost of doing business.”

The policy has potential to impact 20,000 jobs in Montana and even more citizens, Caferro said.

The Human Services Subcommittee raised rates significantly in the first half of the session, bumping provider rates up 15% from the 2023 base. Though a historic infusion of cash, it failed to meet the benchmark rates published in the Guidehouse study.

The subcommittee’s budget closed about 97% of the gap between current rates and the benchmark, but that remaining 3% accounts for about $75 million.

Subcommittee chair Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, has opposed HB 649 throughout the session, but voted to support it Monday.

During the bill’s first appearance on the House floor, Kennan said he didn’t think the Guidehouse study was accurate. He called for more accurate data.

Rep. Jane Gillette had also opposed the bill in the Appropriations committee, saying that the work done in the subcommittee, which she also sits on, was significant. She ended up supporting the bill Monday.

The health department director, Charlie Brereton, has not openly opposed HB 649, but has stated in committee meetings that the benchmark rates do not represent an absolute minimum for reimbursement.