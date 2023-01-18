Medical flight slides off runway at Poplar airport on Montana Hi-Line

A flight originating in Billings slid off the runway at the Poplar Municipal Airport Wednesday morning at 8:18 a.m.

The clinical flight was operated by Edwards Jet Center of Billings, and there were no serious injuries although there was some serious damage to the plane, said one witness. The plane apparently landed hard and veered off the runway.

Poplar is about 300 miles northeast of Billings. Clinical flights are common from Billings hospitals, many carrying outreach doctors and other medical professionals to smaller hospitals and clinics throughout rural Montana and Wyoming.

The plane, a King Air B200, had two pilots and one passenger onboard, said Edwards Jet Center General Manager Robb Bergeson.

“All occupants are safe and there were no significant injuries,” Bergeson said in a statement.

Both the FAA and the NTSB have been notified of the accident, and Edwards Jet Center is fully cooperating with both during their investigation, Bergeson added.