Meet Mark Gibbons, Montana's new Poet Laureate

A rabbit hole

Gibbons resides in Missoula with his high school sweetheart Pam (they were married a year after graduating from Alberton High School in 1972). Though he’s softened at the edges, Gibbons words are etched into the Montana ethos along with bloody knuckles, ribbons of coal dust and saw mill pulp — some of the very industries that in the '70s drove them from Missoula for better air quality due to Pam’s asthma.

Gibbons drove truck before he became an English teacher, working in high schools in Alberton, Augusta and Ronan on the Flathead Indian Reservation, before the couple returned to Missoula, where Gibbons has been teaching with the Missoula Writing Collaborative since 1996.

He wasn’t writing poetry at the time, but when his father died around Christmas in 1993, things changed for Gibbons. He was 39 and had watched his father’s heavy drinking take its toll. Though he’d slowed down his drinking, Vincent died at age 76.

“He was an important figure in my life, and I never was able to connect with him,” said Gibbons, who had his own relationship with drinking and drugs, something he put aside in his early 30s when he began teaching.