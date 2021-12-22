Meeting scheduled on proposed gold exploration at Zortman

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting on Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.to hear comments on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed exploration project near Zortman, in Phillips County.

The new exploration project is proposed by Luke Ployhar on private land at the former Zortman Mine. The proposed project is not a full-scale mine and the operator would have to apply for a separate permit and undergo a separate environmental analysis should he wish to operate a full-scale mine.

The public meeting will include a brief presentation on the proposed project and allow time for questions, followed by official public comment. The meeting will be held online via Zoom or by phone. DEQ is working to identify a location near the site of the proposed project where individuals may access the meeting remotely. Once a location is finalized, details will be shared at the link below.

To access the online meeting via Zoom or for a call in number, visit: https://lukeployharexploration.eventbrite.com.

Participants may sign-up in advance for comment using the link above or may sign-up during the meeting.