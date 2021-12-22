 Skip to main content
Meeting scheduled on proposed gold exploration at Zortman
topical top story

Proposed excavation

This aerial photo is part of the draft environmental assessment examining a request from Blue Arc LLC to excavate rock in the Zortman Mining Complex to have it assayed.

 Montana DEQ

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality  is hosting a public meeting on Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.to hear comments on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed exploration project near Zortman, in Phillips County.

The new exploration project is proposed by Luke Ployhar on private land at the former Zortman Mine. The proposed project is not a full-scale mine and the operator would have to apply for a separate permit and undergo a separate environmental analysis should he wish to operate a full-scale mine.

The public meeting will include a brief presentation on the proposed project and allow time for questions, followed by official public comment. The meeting will be held online via Zoom or by phone. DEQ is working to identify a location near the site of the proposed project where individuals may access the meeting remotely. Once a location is finalized, details will be shared at the link below.

To access the online meeting via Zoom or for a call in number, visit: https://lukeployharexploration.eventbrite.com

Participants may sign-up in advance for comment using the link above or may sign-up during the meeting.  

Comments on the draft EA will be accepted through Jan. 11. To submit comments or view the document, visit the DEQ website at: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article1.

An exploration license authorizes activity for the purpose of determining the presence and extent of an ore body. It does not authorize mining. If a proposed project meets the requirements of Montana law, DEQ must issue the exploration license. 

