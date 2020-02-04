Mel Gibson's former Montana ranch for sale again for $29.8M

“We took out a lot of the boarding facility stuff,” he said, since any likely buyers would probably prefer privacy.

The asking price is fair considering the easy access to the property from the highway, nearby airport at Columbus, as well as the “entire gamut” of wildlife on the land, Shelton said.

“On some ranches it’s 22 miles of dirt road to get to the headquarters,” he said.

Ranch market

The ranch real estate market remains steady, Shelton added, with wealthy individuals looking for ways to diversify their assets.

Clark Wheeler, of Norman C. Wheeler and Associates, a Bozeman-based rural appraisal and mortgage business, wrote in an annual report that quality and supply were limiting factors for rural land sales in Montana in 2019. As a result, “the market for larger amenity properties showed modest declines. Larger transactions, those with sales prices of $10 million and greater, accounted for seven percent of the market in 2018 and eight percent in 2019. While few, these atypically large transactions accounted for at least 40 percent of overall dollar volume in both 2018 and 2019.”