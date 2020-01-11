FORT WASHAKIE, Wyoming — A community-based project dedicated to honoring service members from all branches of the U.S. military, including veterans and active military is planned to open this summer.
The Path of Honor Wind River Reservation Veterans Memorial Sculpture Garden is a tribute to all veterans and active military who have lived within the boundaries of the Wind River Reservation. The memorial will be located outside the Frank B. Wise Business Plaza in Fort Washakie.
It was designed so visitors can enter the garden through the east, seeing monuments silhouetted against the Wind River Mountains to the West. The path through the garden will include four stately stone sculptures. Native plants will be scattered along the trail. As visitors walk forward, toward the mountains, they will pass the four unique monuments, each dedicated to a different era of service. Names of local veterans will be etched on each stone.
Any veteran or active military member who has lived or currently lives on the Wind River Reservation may have their name included in the Path of Honor memorial, according to a press release from the Wind River Visitors Council.
To submit a name (by Feb. 7) or make a financial donation to the project, call 307-620-5300 or go to the “WRR Vet Memorial” Facebook page.