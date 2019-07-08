Three men who died Friday in a car wreck and were discovered Saturday in Big Horn County have been identified.
One of the victims was identified as Michael Not Afraid, 20, from Garryowen area, Big Horn County coroner Terry Bullis said. Montana Highway Patrol said Not Afraid was from Billings.
The other two victims are Scott D. Russell, 29, of Garryowen; and Wes Spottedbear, 32, from Pryor. The cause of death for the men is pending autopsies, Bullis said.
The three were driving in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee westbound on Montana Highway 314 when the car, driven by Spottedbear, drifted off the right shoulder of the road and went up an embankment, according to narrative from the crash by MHP.
Near mile marker 33 the car rolled onto its side and then rolled down a hill. The car then rolled onto its top and came to a rest in a creek in about three feet of water.
The car was not found for another 30 hours. On Saturday afternoon about 1:25 p.m. a family member of one of the victims found the car after searching for the missing men, MHP Trooper Eric Winburn said Saturday.
The three men were pronounced dead on scene.
It’s unknown if they were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is suspected as a factor to the crash; speed and drugs are not.