MEPA issued for 13-year-old Hardin girl

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old Hardin girl last seen Thursday afternoon.

Lauren Joseph Krebs stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She left a residence in Hardin around 2:15, according to a statement from the Montana Department of Justice, after stealing her parents’ 2015 Chevy Silverado.

The Silverado is white with a Montana license plate 228053C. Her destination is unknown. Krebs is not taking medication prescribed to her, and there is concern that she may harm herself.

The MEPA came on behalf of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, and those with information on her whereabouts can call 406-665-9780, or dial 911.

A MEPA has also been issued for two young boys last seen with their non-custodial mother Thursday afternoon in Hardin. Fabron Bruce Flying and Fulton Blaze Flying were at a gas station with their guardian when Rheannon House Flying, 39, loaded them into a Ford Fusion and left. Billings and the Crow Reservation have been listed as possible destinations.

