MEPA issued for 16-year-old girl from Judith Basin County

Miya Ann Anderson

Miya Ann Anderson, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Monarch, Montana on Mar. 2, 2022. 

 Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Justice

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Judith Basin County, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory released by the Montana Department of Justice.

Miya Ann Anderson was last seen in the Monarch area just before midnight Wednesday. She left her home on foot, and it is unknown in what direction she may have traveled. There is strong concern for her health, as she is not dressed for the cold and left without her needed medication.

Miya stands five-feet nine-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Miya, or has information on where she may have gone, can contact the Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-566-2212 or dial 9-1-1.

