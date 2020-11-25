MEPA issued for 8-year-old missing since March 2019

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking the public for assistance in finding Mildred Alexis Old Crow. She was last seen while in the care of her Tribal Court-appointed guardian on the Crow Indian Reservation in March 2019, according to a statement from the FBI.

Mildred has brown hair, brown eyes, and stands three feet tall. She goes by "Millie" and may have physical injuries, according to information from the Montana Department of Justice.

Relatives of Mildred informed the BIA at Crow Agency last Thursday that they had not seen her since July 2018, the FBI statement said. The agency could not comment on where exactly the girl was staying with her guardian when she went missing in 2019.