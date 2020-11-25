MEPA issued for 8-year-old missing since March 2019

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking the public for assistance in finding Mildred Alexis Old Crow. She was last seen while in the care of her Tribal Court-appointed guardian on the Crow Indian Reservation in March 2019, according to a statement from the FBI.
Mildred has brown hair, brown eyes, and stands three feet tall. She goes by "Millie" and may have physical injuries, according to information from the Montana Department of Justice.
Relatives of Mildred informed the BIA at Crow Agency last Thursday that they had not seen her since July 2018, the FBI statement said. The agency could not comment on where exactly the girl was staying with her guardian when she went missing in 2019.
Along with the BIA, FBI, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department, the statement from the FBI said a BIA MMIP Cold Case unit is assisting in the investigation. Based out of Billings, the cold case unit is one of seven in the United States focusing on those missing and murdered within Indian Country.
Of all the people reported missing from 2017 through 2019, 81% were under the age of 18, according to Montana’s Missing Persons Data Project, which is maintained by the Department of Justice. The project also showed that Big Horn County, which most of the Crow Indian Reservation spans, reported nearly twice as many missing persons than the next highest county.
Anyone with information about Mildred’s whereabouts can call BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency at (406) 638-2631 or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!