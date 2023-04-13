The Bureau of Indian Affairs is asking the public for help in finding a teenage girl who may be in danger of harming herself.

Laryssa Oldelk was last seen in Lodge Grass on Wednesday at around noon, according to a statement from the Montana Department of Justice. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for the 17-year-old.

Laryssa was seen leaving a Lodge Grass residence on foot, and there is concern for her well-being. She was wearing a grey hoodie and black-and-white checkered pants while carrying a large plastic bag. She stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Laryssa’s whereabouts can notify the BIA office in Crow Agency at (406) 638-2631, the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (406) 444-2800 or call 911.